Aug 6 MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. /Finance Corporation on Monday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million.

Wells Fargo, Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, UBS, and US Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MARKWEST ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P./FINANCE CORP AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.015 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 5.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/10/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 407 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS