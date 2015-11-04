BRIEF-Western Energy says increased support for combination with Savanna Energy
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces increased support for combination with Savanna Energy Services Corp.
Nov 4 A shareholder of natural gas processor MarkWest Energy Partners LP, John Fox, said he was opposed to refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp's proposed $15.6 billion acquisition of the company through its pipeline unit, MPLX LP.
Fox, who owns 1.4 million MarkWest common units, said in an open letter that MarkWest should remain a standalone company to avoid a significant cut in shareholder distributions.
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: