Nov 4 A shareholder of natural gas processor MarkWest Energy Partners LP, John Fox, said he was opposed to refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp's proposed $15.6 billion acquisition of the company through its pipeline unit, MPLX LP.

Fox, who owns 1.4 million MarkWest common units, said in an open letter that MarkWest should remain a standalone company to avoid a significant cut in shareholder distributions.

