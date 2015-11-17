Nov 17 Marathon Petroleum Corp raised the cash portion of its cash-and-stock offer for U.S. natural gas processor MarkWest Energy Partners LP for the second time.

The company, which has agreed to buy MarkWest through its MPLX LP pipeline unit, said it would now offer $6.20 per unit, up from $5.21 offered last week.

Marathon has now almost doubled the cash portion of the offer from the $3.37 per unit offered in July when the deal was reached. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)