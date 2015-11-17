Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
Nov 17 Marathon Petroleum Corp raised the cash portion of its cash-and-stock offer for U.S. natural gas processor MarkWest Energy Partners LP for the second time.
The company, which has agreed to buy MarkWest through its MPLX LP pipeline unit, said it would now offer $6.20 per unit, up from $5.21 offered last week.
Marathon has now almost doubled the cash portion of the offer from the $3.37 per unit offered in July when the deal was reached. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs for the combined energy infrastructure company, the biggest in North America.