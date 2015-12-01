(Adds details, background, shares)
Dec 1 Unitholders of MarkWest Energy Partners LP
on Tuesday approved the company's sale to MPLX LP
, a master limited partnership of Marathon Petroleum
Corp.
About 80 percent of the unitholders voted in favor of the
cash-and-stock deal, which values MarkWest Energy at $10.38
billion, the companies said in a joint statement.
MarkWest shares were down 5.3 percent at $45.44, while those
of MPLX plunged 14.3 percent to $36.81.
The approval comes after Marathon Petroleum raised the cash
portion of its offer for the second time by $210 million to
$1.28 billion for the company.
MarkWest will become a wholly owned unit of MPLX and the two
companies are expected to generate a mid-20 percent compound
annual distribution growth rate through 2019.
John Fox, a MarkWest unitholder, had opposed the deal
earlier in November, saying it would lead to a big cut in cash
distributions to unitholders.
The deal is expected to close on Dec. 4.
Up to Monday's close, MarkWest shares had fallen 30 percent
since July 13, when the deal was announced, while MPLX shares
are down 27 percent.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)