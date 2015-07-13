Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 13 Marathon Petroleum Corp's master limited partnership, MPLX LP, will acquire MarkWest Energy Partners LP for about $15.63 billion.
MarkWest unitholders will get 1.09 common units of MPLX and $3.37 in cash for every unit held, the companies said on Monday.
The offer price works out to $78.64 per unit, based on MarkWest's Friday close, a premium of about 32 percent.
