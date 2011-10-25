UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
Oct 25 MarkWest Energy Partners, LP MWE.N and MarkWest Energy Finance Corp on Tuesday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, SunTrust and US Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MARKWEST ENERGY AMT $700 MLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 6/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.00 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/3/2011 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 404 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.