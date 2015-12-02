By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 1 Mark Zuckerberg's pledge on
Tuesday to give away most of his Facebook shares, a
roughly $45 billion fortune, helps cement his role as one of
Silicon Valley's most generous donors.
The donation could also help bolster the reputation of the
technology community, which has faced criticism for driving up
rents and exacerbating income inequality in Silicon Valley while
valuations of companies there reach stratospheric levels.
Zuckerberg, 31, and his wife Priscilla Chan, already lauded
for donating $1.5 billion in Facebook stock to the Silicon
Valley Community Foundation (SVCF), are setting a high bar that
is bringing more money to philanthropic endeavors.
Nicholas and Jill Woodman, the founders of GoPro,
the wearable camera company, said last year they would give $500
million to the SVCF. Jan Koum, a co-founder of message service
WhatsApp, pledged more than $500 million, also for the SVCF.
Sean Parker, an early Facebook executive and a founder of
music-sharing service Napster, has committed $600 million to his
foundation, which has goals of improving civic engagement,
public health, and life sciences.
Google's Sergey Brin last year gave $383 million to
his family foundation, which supports causes such as eradicating
poverty in the San Francisco region.
His co-founder, Larry Page, gave Google stock valued at $177
million last year to a foundation named after his father, Carl
Victor Page, that he started in 2006. It focuses on areas such
as education and medicine.
The year before, Page had landed on Inside Philanthropy's
list of least generous donors. "The foundation seems to give
only to donor-advised funds that can sit on the money
indefinitely," the publication wrote at the time.
A representative of the Page Foundation did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Another tech titan with a sizable philanthropic streak is
investor Yuri Milner, who bankrolls the annual Breakthrough
Prizes, which awards $3 million each to scientists. Earlier this
year, Milner said he would spend $100 million looking for
intelligent life in space by searching for radio and light
signals.
But so far, the most famous tech donor is Microsoft
founder Bill Gates, who along with his wife Melinda, have given
$30.7 billion as of last year to the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation, known for work in poverty and healthcare.
Gates is a leading advocate of the Giving Pledge, a
commitment made by billionaires to dedicate the majority of
their wealth to charity.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Bernard Orr)