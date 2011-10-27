LONDON Oct 27 European bank shares surged on Thursday, with the STOXX Europe 600 banking index spiking 9.2 percent and on track for its biggest one-day gain since May 2010, after euro zone leaders agreed on a deal to resolve the debt crisis.

Credit Agricole , Societe Generale , BNP Paribas , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Royal Bank of Scotland were up between 15.6 and 22.9 percent.

The banking sector has been hit hard on concern that a Greek debt default would lead to big losses for them and potentially a banking crisis.

Despite Thursday's rally, the sector is still down nearly 24 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)