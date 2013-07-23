PARIS, July 23 French media and telecoms conglomerate Vivendi said on Tuesday it had entered into exclusive talks to sell its majority stake in Maroc Telecom to Dubai-based Etisalat for 4.2 billion euros ($5.54 billion)in cash.

Vivendi said it hoped to complete the talks by the end of the year and that talks with a consortium of Moroccan investors who could also invest in the company, would be taking place in parallel. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)