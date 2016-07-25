RABAT, July 25 Maroc Telecom, Morocco's largest telecom operator, said on Monday its first-half net profit rose 3.2 percent to 2.92 billion dirhams ($296.59 million), boosted by growth in Sub Saharan Africa.

The company, controlled by UAE's Etisalat Group, said consolidated revenue rose 6.1 percent in the first six months of 2016 to 17.6 billion dirhams. ($1 = 9.8451 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens)