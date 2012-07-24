Pfeiffer tells shareholders to spurn Busch takeover offer
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
RABAT, July 24 Morocco-based Maroc Telecom on Tuesday posted a 22 percent drop in first half net profit to 3.13 billion dirhams ($345.6 million) due mostly to provision costs for a voluntary redundancy plan and lower sales in its main domestic market.
Vivendi's most lucrative affiliate outside France said sales inched down 1 percent in the first half to 15.17 billion dirhams after lower tariffs cut its sales in Morocco by 5.3 percent, while sales at African operations rose 21 percent.
The firm hopes to raise its EBITA margin, or operating margin, to "around 38 percent by the end of 2012" from 34 percent at the end of June, 2012.
($1 = 9.0509 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting By Souhail Karam)
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korean President Park Geun-hye told the Constitutional Court in a statement disclosed on Monday that she did not advance her own interests while in office as the court prepares to rule on whether to uphold her impeachment.