RABAT, July 11 Morocco's biggest telecom firm
Maroc Telecom launched this month a voluntary
redundancy plan to cut its workforce by at least 11 percent as
the Vivendi subsidiary tries to boost its margins, two company
sources said on Wednesday.
Maroc Telecom aims to cut between 1,500 and 2,000 jobs from
its total workforce, which stood at 13,700 by the end of 2011,
the sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"The plan will affect mostly operations in Morocco and aims
mainly to convince staff close to retirement age to leave," one
of the two sources said.
Maroc Telecom did not respond to emailed requests for
comments on the matter.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; editing by Lin Noueihed and James
Jukwey)