RABAT Aug 26 Maroc Telecom on Friday said it has reached an agreement with two trade unions to suspend a three-day strike next week, but the former Moroccan monopoly will have to consider demands including for wage hikes.

Maroc Telecom, French Vivendi's second-most lucrative affiliate, said it has reached the agreement with the two most representative unions, Democratic Labour Confederation (CDT) and Democratic Labour Federation (FDT).

"The agreement covers stopping social protests and commits parties to engage in a reflection on career development, implementation of new disciplinary rules and improvement in wages," it said in a statement.

Last week, four unions including the large Moroccan Labour Union (UMT) called a three-day strike from Aug. 29, mainly to press management for better pay. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)