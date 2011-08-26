(Adds details, background)

RABAT Aug 26 Maroc Telecom on Friday said it had reached a deal with two trade unions to suspend a three-day strike next week, as the former Moroccan monopoly pledged to to consider their demands including for wage hikes.

Maroc Telecom, French Vivendi's second-most lucrative affiliate, said it reached the agreement with the two most representative unions, Democratic Labour Confederation (CDT) and Democratic Labour Federation (FDT).

"The agreement covers stopping social protests and commits parties to engage in a reflection on career development, implementation of new disciplinary rules and improvement in wages," it said in a statement.

It did not give more details.

Maroc Telecom is seeking to boost profitability and productivity as it continues its bid to move away from its previous incarnation as a bloated, state-controlled monopoly.

Last week, four unions including the large Moroccan Labour Union (UMT) called a three-day strike from Aug. 29, mainly to press management for better pay.

In addition to higher wages, the four unions want the firm to introduce bonuses that reflect increases in profitability and ensure fairness in staff promotion. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)