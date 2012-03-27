RABAT, March 27 The Moroccan government should
not subscribe to a planned capital increase by Maroc Telecom
because it can not afford it considering the state of
public finances, the head of the country's central bank said on
Tuesday.
Maroc Telecom said on Monday it would ask a shareholders'
assembly to vote on April 24 for a management's proposal to
raise its capital by up to 200 million shares, or as much as
22.7 percent.
Vivendi holds a 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom and the
Moroccan government has 30 percent.
Abdellatif Jouahri, governor of Morocco's central bank,
said it would be "illogical" for the government to subscribe to
the capital hike.
"It's not logical since the state has in recent years been
reducing its share ownership in the company ... Plus, how can
the state find say 3 billion dirhams for this increase," he told
reporters.
Jouahri urged the government to rein in expenditure,
especially for subsidies and public wages, after the state's
budget deficit surged in 2011 to 7 percent of Gross Domestic
Product (GDP), its highest since the 1990s.
The government has started to reduce its stake in the former
state telecom monopoly around a decade ago under a privatization
programme.
Maroc Telecom has not said at how much its plans to sell the
new shares although market sources say these would be offered at
a discount of 25 percent compared to the stock's price.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Bernard Orr)