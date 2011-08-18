RABAT Aug 18 Four unions representing workers at Maroc Telecom on Thursday called a three-day strike from Aug. 29 to press management at Morocco's main telecom operator for better pay.

Unions including the main Democratic Labour Confederation (CDT) and Moroccan Labour Union (UMT), called for the strike at the company which in July revised down its revenue outlook due mainly to local competition.

Spokespeople at Maroc Telecom, part-owned by French telecoms group Vivendi , could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by Erica Billingham)