Dec 11 Marr SpA :

* Signs tender for supply agreement of food products to Autonomous Province of Bolzano

* Says the 22 lots of the agreement awarded to Marr are authorised for a spending of up to EUR 31.8 million ($39.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8057 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)