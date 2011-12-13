(Follows alerts)

Dec 13Marriott International Inc named current Chief Operating Officer Arne Sorenson as its chief executive officer with effect from March 31.

The hotel operator also elected current CEO J.W.Marriott Jr as its executive chairman and appointed Robert McCarthy as its chief operations officer.

Marriott, which runs Marriott, Residence Inn and Ritz-Carlton hotels, had said in October that its board has approved the spin-off of its time share business, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, to shareholders.

Shares of Maryland-based, Marriott were up 3 percent in trading after the bell. They had closed at $28.84 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.