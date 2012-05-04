May 4 Marriott International Inc, the hotel company, said on Friday it raised its quarterly dividend by 30 percent to 13 cents a share from 10 cents.

The new dividend is payable on June 22 to shareholders of record on May 18.

Marriott, whose brands include Residence Inn, Ritz-Carlton and Courtyard, posted higher than expected profit last month as corporate business strengthened.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)