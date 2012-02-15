* Q4 reported EPS 41 cts, 46 cts on adjusted basis

* RevPar seen rising 5-7 pct in 2012

Feb 15 Hotelier Marriott International Inc reported a lower quarterly profit, but raised the lower end of its 2012 forecast for a key industry revenue metric.

Net income was $141 million, or 41 cents a diluted share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $173 million, or 46 cents a share, a year earlier, Marriott said on Wednesday. There was a lower share count in the latest period.

Adjusted for items tied to the company's timeshare spinoff last year, profit was 46 cents a share, the company said.

Revenue rose 1 percent to nearly $3.7 billion.

The company, whose brands include Ritz-Carlton, Residence Inn and Courtyard by Marriott, expects systemwide revenue per available room, which multiplies the occupancy rate by the room rate, to rise 5 percent to 7 percent this year, compared with a prior view of 3 percent to 7 percent growth. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by Andre Grenon)