* Board approves time-share spin-off
* Spin off to take place next month
Oct 25 Hotel operator Marriott International
Inc MAR.N on Tuesday said its board has approved the spin-off
of its time share business, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp,
to shareholders.
Under the plan, Marriott International shareholders will
own all common shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide, which
will develop and manage vacation ownership and related products
under the Marriott and Ritz-Carlton brands.
Meanwhile, Marriott International will focus on its lodging
management and franchise business.
Marriott will distribute the shares of Marriott Vacations
Worldwide as a dividend on Nov. 21 to Marriott International
shareholders of record as of Nov. 10.
Each Marriott International shareholder will receive one
share of Marriott Vacations Worldwide common stock for every 10
shares of Marriott International Class A common stock.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide plans to have its shares
listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VAC."
Shares of Marriott on Tuesday closed down 2.3 percent at
$31.11, while the overall S&P 500 was down 2 percent.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; editing by Carol Bishopric)