BRIEF-Marinus Pharma signs supply agreement with Cydex Pharma
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on march 31, 2017, entered into a license agreement and a supply agreement with Cydex Pharmaceuticals Inc - sec filing
Nov 8 Marriott International Inc and Alibaba Group's online travel booking platform, Alitrip, have tied up to let Chinese travelers book hotel rooms online and on their mobile phones through a directly operated online flagship store.
The agreement comes two months after a partnership deal between Marriott and Ant Financial Services Group, a related-party of Alibaba, to roll out Alipay to Marriott hotels and resorts, Marriott said in a statement.
Overseas spending by Chinese tourists is expected to rise 23 percent this year to $229 billion, and will nearly double to $422 billion by 2020, according to a report by consultancies China Luxury Advisors and the Fung Business Intelligence Centre. (bit.ly/1H4r6t4) (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on march 31, 2017, entered into a license agreement and a supply agreement with Cydex Pharmaceuticals Inc - sec filing
* Aldeyra Therapeutics - on April 3, C. Boyd Clarke, chairman of board notified co's board that he does not intend to run for re-election - sec filing
* VOXX Electronics enters purchase agreement with AAMP of America to acquire Rosen Electronics products