Oct 3 Marriott International Inc will
pay a fine of $600,000 to resolve a Federal Communications
Commission probe into the blocking of guests' wi-fi networks at
its Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.
The investigation revealed that Marriott employees had
disabled wi-fi networks established by consumers in the
conference facilities, "while at the same time charging
consumers, small businesses, and exhibitors as much as $1,000
per device to access Marriott's Wi-Fi network," the FCC said in
a statement.
The interference and disabling of wi-fi networks was in
violation of Sec.333 of the Communications Act, the FCC said.
The probe began after the FCC received a complaint from an
individual in March 2013 alleging that the Gaylord Opryland was
jamming mobile hotspots in the hotel.
"Consumers who purchase cellular data plans should be able
to use them without fear that their personal internet connection
will be blocked by their hotel or conference center," Travis
LeBlanc, enforcement bureau chief, said in the statement.
The FCC ruling said Marriott has to stop the unlawful use of
wi-fi blocking technology and file compliance and usage reports
with the bureau every three months for three years.
Marriot said it believed that the Gaylord Opryland's actions
were lawful and expected the FCC to make rules to end the
confusion over this issue.
"Marriott has a strong interest in ensuring that when our
guests use our wi-fi service, they will be protected from rogue
wireless hotspots that can cause degraded service, insidious
cyber-attacks and identity theft," the company said.
Marriott shares closed up 2 percent at $68.10 on the Nasdaq
on Friday.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)