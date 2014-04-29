European shares rise on banks, oil, as Fingerprint plummets
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
April 29 Marriott International Inc, the operator of the Ritz-Carlton and Renaissance hotel chains, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher room rates and occupancy in North America.
The company's net income rose to $172 million, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $136 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $3.29 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
LONDON, March 21 A top Federal Reserve regulator on Tuesday cited Wells Fargo & Co's accounts scandal as evidence that incentives to drive performance remain a problem on Wall Street, saying that banks have "a long way to go" in reforming internal culture.
* Announces positive results for thorough QT safety clinical study of Imeglimin