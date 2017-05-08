May 8 Marriott International Inc, the world's largest hotel chain, reported a nearly 67 percent rise in its quarterly profit as more people booked its rooms at higher rates.

Net income rose to $365 million, or 94 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $219 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for the company, which owns the Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis luxury hotel brands, rose 47.4 percent to $5.56 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)