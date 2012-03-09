March 9 Marriott International on Friday added $200 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL AMT $200 MLN COUPON 3.00 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2019 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.03 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.156 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 172 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A