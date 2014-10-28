Oct 28 Marriott International Inc, the operator of the Ritz-Carlton and Renaissance hotel chains, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher room rates and occupancy in North America.

The company's net income rose to $192 million, or 65 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $160 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 9.5 percent to $3.46 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)