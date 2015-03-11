March 11 Mars Inc said on Wednesday it is on
track to open its first chocolate plant in India, where its
popular Snickers and Galaxy bars will be made to meet growing
demand.
Mars International India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars
Inc, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra
government in Mumbai for a $160 million plant in Pune,
Maharashtra.
The "chocolate industry in India is growing at nearly 20
percent every year and we see this as a huge opportunity to
expand our chocolate portfolio in the country in the coming
years," said MV Natarajan, general manager of Mars International
India, in a release.
Mars India currently imports chocolate and manufactures its
Pedigree and Whiskas pet care products.
U.S.-based Mars Inc is the third biggest confectionery
business globally behind Nestle SA and Mondelez
International, the maker of Cadbury, according to Euromonitor
International.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Leslie Adler)