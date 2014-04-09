PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 9 Confectionery company Mars Inc said it will buy Procter & Gamble Co's pet food brands Iams, Eukanuba and Natura for $2.9 billion in major markets to beef up its pet food business.
Mars will buy the rights to the three brands in North America, Latin America and other regions excluding Europe. The regions included in the deal account for about 80 percent of P&G Pet Care's global sales, the companies said in a statement.
Mars' Petcare business includes brands such as Pedigree, Whiska, Banfield and Royal Canin. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Progressive Direct Insurance Company enters into agreement to sell Australian operations to Hollard Insurance Company