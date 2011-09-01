JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 A subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan has acquired the brokerage business of South Africa's Alexander Forbes in 11 African countries for 809 million rand ($115.5 million), a company executive said on Thursday.

Marsh plans to take over Alexander Forbes' risk operations in South Africa, Namibia and Botswana by November, in the initial phase of the acquisition, and then spread to the remaining eight countries in later stages.

"It really does move the needle in terms of our position in Africa from a Marsh perspective," said David Batchelor, Marsh's Chief Executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

"It's a region now in its own right, we see its development potential for our business, risk and insurance broking, alongside Asia, Latin America and eastern Europe. We see now the critical mass and the wherewithal to grow this part of the world."

Alexander Forbes' shares in Johannesburg were up over 2.50 percent in late afternoon trade on Thursday.

Jurie Erwee, Chief Executive at Alexander Forbes Risk Services, will head the new combined business in Africa. ($1 = 6.999 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)