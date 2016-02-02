(Dawn G. Marsh is an associate professor of American history at
Purdue University. She is author of "A Lenape among the Quakers:
The Life of Hannah Freeman." The opinions expressed here are her
own.)
By Dawn G. Marsh
Feb 2 The arrest of Ammon Bundy and many of his
supporters last week left one man dead and a handful of
protesters still occupying a federal wildlife refuge in rural
eastern Oregon. Weeks after they first occupied the Malheur
National Wildlife Refuge, the question remains: What do they
want?
Ammon and his brother Ryan Bundy had issued an array of
claims and accusations that resonate with many Western land
users. Who are the enemies they confront? The federal
government, the Bureau of Land Management and even Linda Sue
Beck, a biologist at the wildlife refuge whose office they are
occupying, draw the ire of the Bundy brothers and their
followers.
Declarations of federal tyranny, divine inspiration and
potential armed revolution provided a barrage of headlines,
media musings and fodder for political analysts and late-night
talk-show hosts alike. But why does this rhetoric sound so
familiar and why are so many sympathetic to the message, if not
the method? Because it's based on the myth of the American West
- a land of good guys and bad.
To many Americans, the West remains a place of nostalgia,
fueled by decades of enthralling tales that reverberate with
man's conquest of an untamed land. It is a "West" occupied by
cowboys and Indians, ranchers and pioneers, lawmen and gamblers.
It's rife with guns and violence, where the good guy in the
white hat takes a stand against a bad guy in a black hat. It is
this imaginary West that infuses the rhetoric and misguided
agenda of the Oregon protestors. One idea ties it all together:
land rights.
The West, real or imagined, is about land and its claimants.
It remains a vast and largely unoccupied geographic space that
encompasses a multitude of ecosystems and crosses numerous state
and tribal boundaries. Federal lands, like those disputed by the
Bundy family, are managed for the benefit of the nation. The
Bundy brothers lease the land and must, like all renters, abide
by the contract terms. The federal government rents grazing land
at a price far below market value. But the Bundy family,
including father Cliven Bundy, decided to stop paying the rent.
Ironically, Ammon Bundy's objective is to reclaim control of
"our land" for the local population. When he was asked what it
would take to end the occupation, Bundy responded, "When the
people of Harney County are secure enough and confident enough
that they can continue to manage their own land and their own
rights and resources."
Yet, it is not their land.
Throughout the 19th-century, the juggernaut of U.S.
expansion into the continental West was rapid and lucrative for
many Americans. It was, however, often ruinous for the
environment, and it shattered the Native American societies
occupying the territory.
The West became a proving ground of an imagined American
character and national fortitude. Mythical battles between
civilization ("white settlers") and "savagery" (Native
Americans, cattle rustlers) were played out in deserts, prairies
and mountains. For the Bundy encampment and its sympathizers, it
was their contest and their battle. Character and manhood were
to be tested. The protestors were the self-appointed white hats,
standing up for misconstrued ideas of "freedom" and "liberty" in
this most recent showdown.
But who are the black hats this time? An old and familiar
opponent: the federal government.
At the beginning of the 20th century, activists, artists and
scholars expressed a growing awareness about the vulnerability
and value of the American West. This realization culminated in
federal legislation that sought to both manage and exploit
Western lands - spawning numerous agencies and a plethora of
legislation.
Today, the federal government controls almost half the land
in the American West. In some states, like Oregon, the feds
control the majority of it. Among the network of federal
agencies in charge are the Bureau of Land Management (the
current nemesis of the Bundy brothers), the Forest Service, the
National Park Service and the Fish and Wildlife Service.
Bundy has been claiming land and rights that dismiss a
century of laws and legislation. He also ignores the land's
first occupants, the Burns Paiute, who continue to rightfully
claim that land. He sidesteps his family's dependence on
government support and subsidies - which include a sizable
federal Small Business Administration loan for more than a
half-million dollars. He banters about a potential armed
revolution while proclaiming his dedication to the U.S.
Constitution.
Bundy's confused rhetoric is partly a refraction of spotty
Christian theology, fringe militia movements and American
mythology. Yet he is standing on solid ground in the imagined
West in which his ideology resides.
