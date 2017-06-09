June 9 Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies, appointed two senior executives to its aircraft finance insurance consortium (AFIC) team.

Marsh named Robert Morin transaction and business development leader, while Gabriel Okolski was appointed as credit and financial analyst.

Both the new appointments join the firm from Export-Import Bank of the United States and will be based in Washington, D.C., the company said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)