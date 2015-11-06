Nov 6 Insurance broker Marsh appointed Maurits Quarles van Ufford as senior client executive to its global commodity trading platform (GCTP).

Geneva-based Quarles joined the Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc unit on Oct. 1 from Aon, where he managed insurance programs for international commodity trading firms.

He reports to Julian Macey-Dare, global sales leader of Marsh's political risk and structured credit practice, and Dirk Segers, marine practice leader belux and head of GCTP, Marsh said on Friday. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)