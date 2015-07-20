BRIEF-Northern Power Systems reports Q4 net loss of $0.04/shr
* Northern Power Systems announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 20 Insurance broking and risk management company Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Don Bailey as head of global sales.
Bailey, based in New York, will be a member of the Marsh executive committee and report to Chief Executive Peter Zaffino, the company said.
Bailey joined Marsh in 2013 as head of sales for its U.S./ Canada division, where he also led U.S. industry practices. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31