July 20 Insurance broking and risk management company Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Don Bailey as head of global sales.

Bailey, based in New York, will be a member of the Marsh executive committee and report to Chief Executive Peter Zaffino, the company said.

Bailey joined Marsh in 2013 as head of sales for its U.S./ Canada division, where he also led U.S. industry practices. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)