April 7 Insurance broking and risk management company Marsh, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co , appointed Sally Williams to its board as director of risk and governance.

Williams joins Marsh from National Australia Bank (NAB) Group, where she was head of risk at the London branch and a board member of NAB Europe Ltd.

She replaces John Nicholson, who retired from Marsh earlier this month. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)