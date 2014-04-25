UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON, April 25 British alternative asset manager Marshall Wace is to buy a controlling stake in US investment firm Eaglewood Capital Management, the two companies said on Friday, as they aim to increase their presence in peer-to-peer and online lending.
The new asset management group MW Eaglewood will have its own management and be run independently from Marshall Wace, the companies said, giving no details of the sums involved. The firms also plan to list a peer-to-peer investment trust on the London Stock Exchange, subject to regulatory approval.
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.