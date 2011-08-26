* H1 pretax profit 12.2 mln stg vs 8.1 mln stg yr ago

* Revenue up 9 pct at 177.2 mln stg

* Maintains interim dividend at 1.75 p/shr

Aug 26 British building materials company Marshalls posted a 51 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, driven by strong sales that were buoyed by public sector and commercial demand, but forecast lower second-half market volumes.

"The domestic outlook is softening although installer order books have remained consistent at around seven weeks. Overall, market volume is expected to be slightly lower in the second half of the year against strong comparatives," the company said in a statement.

British consumer confidence edged down further in July, a survey showed on Thursday, in another sign that subdued consumption will remain a major drag on the fragile economic recovery.

The manufacturer of natural stone and concrete hard landscaping products for the construction, home improvement and landscape markets also said that a continued rise in commercial demand would offset an anticipated weakness in public sector demand.

January-June pretax profit was 12.2 million pounds ($19.8 million), compared with 8.1 million pounds a year ago. Revenue rose 9 percent to 177.2 million pounds.

First-half sales also benefited from stronger comparatives, as the company's revenue was hurt by bad weather last year.

The company maintained its interim dividend at 1.75 pence a share.

Marshalls shares, which have lost 18 percent in value over the past three months, closed at 97 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 191.1 million pounds.

($1 = 0.615 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)