Aug 17 Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc said it will buy back an additional $500 million worth of shares, doubling its share repurchase program to $1 billion.
The New York-based company had earlier said it bought back 11.2 million shares for $321 million, as of June 30, 2011.
The company, which posted a market-topping second-quarter profit last week, said its key consulting segment was doing well even in uncertain economic conditions.
Shares of the company closed almost flat at $28.43 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
