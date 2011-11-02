* Q3 EPS $0.24 vs est $0.23
* Q3 revenue up 11 pct
* $72 mln charge for early extinguishment of debt
* Sees slow Q4 for Oliver Wyman
(Adds details from conference call, rivals)
Nov 2 Marsh & McLennan's third-quarter
profit fell but still stayed on top of Wall Street estimates,
and the world's second-largest insurance broker said the
weakening economy would take a bite out of earnings at its
consulting segment.
MMC operates across 4 segments -- Marsh is its risk and
insurance services segment, Mercer provides human resource
consulting and outsourcing, Oliver Wyman is in management
consulting and Guy Carpenter provides risk and reinsurance
intermediary services.
"We have seen some clients in the financial services sector
defer decisions on new engagements, making it difficult for
Oliver Wyman to generate growth in the fourth quarter, resulting
in a modest impact on the segment's profitability," Chief
Operating Officer Dan Glaser said on a conference call with
analysts.
Glaser added that Mercer, its HR consulting segment, looks
likely to continue experiencing positive trends in the fourth
quarter.
Last week, larger rival Aon Corp posted a rise in
quarterly profit, but missed analysts' expectations as higher
costs squeezed margins at its human resources solutions
business.
MMC said it does not see much impact from any
near-term economic uncertainty in its risk and insurance
services segment.
For the third quarter, revenue from consulting -- which
includes Mercer and Oliver Wyman -- was up 11 percent to $1.33
billion. Revenue at the company's risk and insurance segment
also increased 11 percent, to $1.47 billion.
The company also said it replaced its existing $1 billion
three-year credit facility that was due to expire next year,
with a new $1 billion five-year revolving credit facility,
extending its financial flexibility.
It also said a $250 million note due in March 2012 was its
only debt due in the year.
July-September net income fell to $130 million, or 24 cents
a share, from $168 million, or 30 cents from the year ago. MMC
took a $72 million charge related to the early repayment of
debt.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 23
cents a share, on revenue of $2.73 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
MMC shares, which have gained almost 24 percent after last
month touching a year-low of $24.71, were trading up more than 3
percent at $30.75 in morning trade on the New York Stock
Exchange.
For alerts click:
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Sharanya Hrishikesh in
Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan; Supriya Kurane)