* Q3 EPS $0.24 vs est $0.23

* Q3 revenue up 11 pct

* $72 mln charge for early extinguishment of debt

* Sees slow Q4 for Oliver Wyman (Adds details from conference call, rivals)

Nov 2 Marsh & McLennan's third-quarter profit fell but still stayed on top of Wall Street estimates, and the world's second-largest insurance broker said the weakening economy would take a bite out of earnings at its consulting segment.

MMC operates across 4 segments -- Marsh is its risk and insurance services segment, Mercer provides human resource consulting and outsourcing, Oliver Wyman is in management consulting and Guy Carpenter provides risk and reinsurance intermediary services.

"We have seen some clients in the financial services sector defer decisions on new engagements, making it difficult for Oliver Wyman to generate growth in the fourth quarter, resulting in a modest impact on the segment's profitability," Chief Operating Officer Dan Glaser said on a conference call with analysts.

Glaser added that Mercer, its HR consulting segment, looks likely to continue experiencing positive trends in the fourth quarter.

Last week, larger rival Aon Corp posted a rise in quarterly profit, but missed analysts' expectations as higher costs squeezed margins at its human resources solutions business.

MMC said it does not see much impact from any near-term economic uncertainty in its risk and insurance services segment.

For the third quarter, revenue from consulting -- which includes Mercer and Oliver Wyman -- was up 11 percent to $1.33 billion. Revenue at the company's risk and insurance segment also increased 11 percent, to $1.47 billion.

The company also said it replaced its existing $1 billion three-year credit facility that was due to expire next year, with a new $1 billion five-year revolving credit facility, extending its financial flexibility.

It also said a $250 million note due in March 2012 was its only debt due in the year.

July-September net income fell to $130 million, or 24 cents a share, from $168 million, or 30 cents from the year ago. MMC took a $72 million charge related to the early repayment of debt.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 23 cents a share, on revenue of $2.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MMC shares, which have gained almost 24 percent after last month touching a year-low of $24.71, were trading up more than 3 percent at $30.75 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

For alerts click: (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan; Supriya Kurane)