Feb 14 Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan posted a higher fourth-quarter profit that narrowly beat analysts' estimates, on higher revenue from its core insurance segment.

The world's second-largest insurance broker posted a net income of $256 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with $203 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.

Fourth-quarter income from continuing operations was $244 million, or 44 cents a share.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 46 cents per share in the quarter.

Total revenue rose 4 percent to $2.9 billion in the quarter.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 45 cents a share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

Quarterly revenue at Marsh -- the company's main insurance business -- grew 6 percent to $1.37 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $32.25 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)