Feb 14 Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan posted a higher fourth-quarter profit that narrowly beat analysts' estimates, on higher revenue from its core insurance segment.

The world's second-largest insurance broker's net income rose to $256 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with $203 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.

Fourth-quarter income from continuing operations was $244 million, or 44 cents a share.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 46 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 4 percent to $2.9 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 45 cents a share on revenue of $2.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue at MMC's main insurance business -- Marsh -- grew 6 percent to $1.37 billion.

MMC operates across 4 segments -- Marsh is its risk and insurance services segment, Mercer provides human resource consulting and outsourcing, Oliver Wyman is in management consulting and Guy Carpenter provides risk and reinsurance intermediary services.

For the fourth quarter, revenue from consulting -- which includes Mercer and Oliver Wyman -- was up 3 percent to $1.3 billion.

Earlier this month, larger rival Aon Corp posted a rise in quarterly profit, but continued to face margin pressures at its human resources segment.

MMC competes with Aon and Willis Group.

MMC's shares, which touched a more than 3-year high at $32.72 last Tuesday, closed at $32.25 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)