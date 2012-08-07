BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Aug 7 Marsh & McLennan Co Inc's quarterly profit rose 20 percent, helped by strong revenue growth at its core insurance business.
The insurance broker's net income rose to $339 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $286 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 3 percent at $3 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $33.39 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.