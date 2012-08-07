* Q2 adj EPS $0.61 vs est. $0.58
* Q2 revenue rose 3 pct to $3.03 bln
* Q2 rev at Marsh up 4 pct
* Shares up 2 pct
(Rewrites throughout, adds CEO comments, details from
conference call)
By Aman Shah
Aug 7 Marsh & McLennan Co Inc's
quarterly profit beat estimates for the fifth successive quarter
as the insurance broker benefited from new business wins and
rising insurance prices.
Insurance brokers have seen strong revenue growth over the
past few quarters as insurers have raised prices on their
offerings to offset big catastrophe losses last year.
Average insurance prices in the second quarter of 2012 were
1.4 percent higher than a year ago, having risen since September
2011, according to the Marsh Risk Management Global Insurance
Index, which monitors insurance rates in 20 major countries.
"The most likely scenario is for pricing to be slightly
positive for the rest of the year," Chief Executive Brian
Duperreault told Reuters.
MMC, which has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion,
competes with Aon Plc in negotiating insurance and
reinsurance policies for corporate clients.
The company, though cautious about its outlook for Europe,
said its operations were not likely to take a big hit from
conditions in the continent, which accounts for a third of the
company's revenue.
It is well positioned for growth in Europe, given a mix of
consulting and insurance businesses, the CEO said.
"The real message is that we have a global spread of
business opportunities, and we feel that we can take advantage
where growth opportunities exist," Duperreault said. "We feel
comfortable for the second half of the year and into 2013."
MMC operates across 4 segments: Marsh is its risk and
insurance services segment, Mercer provides human resource
consulting and outsourcing, Oliver Wyman is into management
consulting and Guy Carpenter provides risk and reinsurance
intermediary services.
PROFIT BEATS
Net income attributable to the company rose 17 percent to
$329 million, or 60 cents per share, in the latest quarter.
Total revenue was up 3 percent at $3.03 billion.
Excluding items, MMC earned 61 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 58
cents per share on revenue of $3.08 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at Marsh, the company's main insurance business,
grew 4 percent to $1.4 billion, helped by the highest quarterly
level of new business wins for the unit.
Last month, Aon posted a profit above expectations and said
it was on track to meet its long term targets as investments
start to pay off.
Shares of MMC have risen about 6 percent since the start of
the year, outperforming the broader S&P500 Index, which
has fallen about 4 percent during the same period.
They were trading up 2 percent at $33.99 in early afternoon
trade on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore;
Editing by Supriya Kurane and Anil D'Silva)