BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports Q4 revenue of $209.9 mln
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
Feb 12 Marsh & McLennan Co Inc's fourth-quarter profit rose 2 percent, helped by growth in its core insurance business.
The insurance broker reported a profit of $259 million, or 47 cents per share, up from $256 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Fourth-quarter income from continuing operations rose 8.6 percent to $265 million, or 48 cents per share.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 52 cents per share.
Total revenue at the company, which provides management consulting, human resource consulting, outsourcing, and risk and reinsurance intermediary services, rose 3 percent to $3 billion.
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.
* Asanko Gold reiterates 2017 production guidance and Q4 2016 conference call details Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: