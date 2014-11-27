Nov 27 Marston's Plc :
* FY underlying pretax profit 83 million stg versus 86.1
million stg year ago
* Final dividend up 4.9 percent to 4.3 pence per share
* Total dividend 6.7 penceper share
* Destination and premium like-for-like sales up 2.1 pct.
Margins ahead of last year.
* Remain on track to dispose of residual 200 pubs targeted
for sale from our taverns estate over next 12 months- chief
executive,
* Like-For-Like sales growth in destination and premium pubs
of 2.1 pct for 7 weeks to Nov 22,
