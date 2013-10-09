UPDATE 2-British consumer is still spending says Primark owner
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
Oct 9 Marston's : * In destination and premium pubs, like-for-like sales were 2.2% ahead of last
year * Over the last 11 weeks like-for-like sales have grown by 2.6% * Operating margins are expected to be slightly ahead of last year. * Aim to achieve disposal proceeds of £60-70 mn for financial year 2014,
principally from the taverns estate * Propose to accelerate the new-build programme and are targeting 25-30
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, Feb 27 British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it would focus on growing its digital advertising sales and further diversify its income after reporting a 10.7 percent drop in full-year print revenue.
LONDON, Feb 27 Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by better performances in its sugar, grocery and ingredients businesses.