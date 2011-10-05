* Like-for-like sales in pubs up 2.9 pct

* Pretax profit in line with view

* Says to open 25 new pub-restaurants this year

Oct 5 Britain's Marston's said like-for-like sales for the financial year rose on strong demand for pub meals, and the pubs and brewing group expects to open 25 new pub-restaurants this year.

The company, which runs over 2,150 pubs across Britain, said like-for-like sales in its managed pubs division was up 2.9 percent from last year, including a 5 percent growth in food sales.

Food sales for Marston's, which brews Marston's Pedigree and Hobgoblin beer, accounts for about 42 percent of total revenue.

Like-for-like sales for the 10 weeks to Oct. 1 were up 2.9 percent, it said.

Pretax profit, before exceptional items, for the year to Oct 1. were in line with expectations with an improvement in all trading divisions, the company said in a statement.

Analysts on average were expecting a full-year pretax profit of 79.9 million pounds on revenue of 678.4 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last week, rival pubs & restaurants group Mitchells & Butlers reported slowing sales growth in the fourth quarter.

Shares in Marston's, which have shed nearly a fifth of their value since the year began, closed at 89.75 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 527.9 million pounds ($813.3 million). ($1 = 0.649 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)