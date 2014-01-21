LONDON Jan 21 British pub and brewing company Marston's, known for beer brands such as Marston's Pedigree and Hobgoblin, said sales had risen 4.1 percent at its core pub restaurants over the Christmas quarter.

Marston's, which has around 1,800 pubs in Britain, said on Tuesday like-for-like sales at its food-led managed pubs, which make up 45 percent of group sales, rose 4.1 percent in the 15 weeks to Jan. 18, its fiscal first quarter, helped by a 3.3 percent sales rise over the key three-week Christmas period.

Sales at its more drink-led managed pubs and franchised pubs also rose 3 percent in the first quarter, while profit was slightly ahead in its brewing arm as more premium ale sales offset lower volumes.

Marston's is in the process of repositioning its estate, selling drink-led pubs that have suffered in the face of cheaper supermarket offers and investing in new managed, food-focused ones that appeal to more sub-conscious families.

In November, the firm agreed to sell 202 drink-led pubs for 90 million pounds and has said it expects to raise another 70 million pounds through more disposals this financial year.

The group said it was on track to open between 25 and 30 new pub restaurants in the current financial year.

Earlier this month rival Greene King posted a jump in Christmas sales, helped by selling a record 62,000 meals on Christmas day.

Shares in Marston's which have risen 14 percent in a year, were up 0.5 percent to 154 pence at 0833 GMT, valuing the business at around 923 million pounds ($1.52 billion).