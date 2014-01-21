LONDON Jan 21 British pub and brewing company
Marston's, known for beer brands such as Marston's
Pedigree and Hobgoblin, said sales had risen 4.1 percent at its
core pub restaurants over the Christmas quarter.
Marston's, which has around 1,800 pubs in Britain, said on
Tuesday like-for-like sales at its food-led managed pubs, which
make up 45 percent of group sales, rose 4.1 percent in the 15
weeks to Jan. 18, its fiscal first quarter, helped by a 3.3
percent sales rise over the key three-week Christmas period.
Sales at its more drink-led managed pubs and franchised pubs
also rose 3 percent in the first quarter, while profit was
slightly ahead in its brewing arm as more premium ale sales
offset lower volumes.
Marston's is in the process of repositioning its estate,
selling drink-led pubs that have suffered in the face of cheaper
supermarket offers and investing in new managed, food-focused
ones that appeal to more sub-conscious families.
In November, the firm agreed to sell 202 drink-led pubs for
90 million pounds and has said it expects to raise another 70
million pounds through more disposals this financial year.
The group said it was on track to open between 25 and 30 new
pub restaurants in the current financial year.
Earlier this month rival Greene King posted a jump
in Christmas sales, helped by selling a record 62,000 meals on
Christmas day.
Shares in Marston's which have risen 14 percent in a year,
were up 0.5 percent to 154 pence at 0833 GMT, valuing the
business at around 923 million pounds ($1.52 billion).