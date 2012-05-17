(Adds context, detail)
LONDON May 17 British pub and brewing group
Marston's Plc reported a rise in profits it attributed
to its strategy of increasing food sales and targeting family
consumers searching for value in a struggling economy.
Marston's underlying profit before tax rose nearly 15
percent to 33.5 million pounds ($53 million) in the half-year
ending March 31, it said on Thursday.
The company credited its "F-Plan" - a strategy focusing on
food, families, females, and forty/fifty somethings - for
spurring its growth this year, including an 11 percent increase
in the number of main meals served and an 8 percent increase in
children's meals.
"Importantly, the majority of the growth in food sales has
been achieved through higher sales volume rather than through
price increases," the company said.
On current trading, the company said like-for-like sales in
the 32 weeks to May 12 were up 2.4 percent in the company's
managed house division. Managed pubs are run directly by the
company and have greater pricing freedom.
It estimated that profit at its tenanted and franchised
businesses rose around 3 percent in the same period.
Revenue was 342 million pounds, up from 318 million pounds
in 2011.
The company, which employs 12,000 people and operates around
2,150 pubs across England and Wales, raised its interim dividend
to 2.2 pence per share, up 5 percent from last year.
Shares in Marston's have risen about 4 percent since the
start of the year, compared to an approximately 12 percent rise
in the FTSE Mid 250 Index.
($1 = 0.6282 British pounds)
