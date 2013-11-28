* Announces it will build 25-30 pubs a year
* Final dividend up 5 percent
LONDON Nov 28 British pub and brewing company
Marston's said rising sales, strong Christmas bookings
and plans to concentrate more on food-focused outlets will boost
its prospects after posting full-year pretax profit slightly
below analysts' forecasts.
Marston's, home to the Pitcher & Piano bars, registered
underlying pre-tax profit up 1 percent to 88.4 million pounds
for the year to Oct.5, against analysts' consensus forecast of
90.45 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Poor weather had dampened the previous year's results and
also dragged on sales at the start of 2013 before a hot summer
boosted performance in the second half.
Like-for-like sales for the seven weeks to Nov. 23 at its
food-focused Destination and Premium pubs were up 3.1 percent.
"Current trading has been encouraging, I think that's good
against the market," Chief Executive Ralph Findlay said. "Now
the key Christmas period is coming up and the Christmas bookings
look very strong compared with last year."
Rival pubs group Mitchells & Butlers this week
announced a 0.1 uptick in sales for the eight-week period
starting Sep. 29.
MORE NEW PUBS
Marston's, which has 2,100 pubs in Britain, announced that
it will accelerate the sale of its worst-performing drink-led
pubs and build new food-focused pubs targeting in women,
families and more mature customers.
"We are managing that transition from the kind pubs where
people used to go, but don't go to anymore, to those where they
do," Findlay said.
The company sold 130 pubs in the year for 50 million pounds,
making a profit of 3 million pounds, and built 22 new outlets.
It now intends to open 25-30 new pubs a year.
"We anticipate that, as the quality of the Marston's estate
improves, so too will Marston's valuation multiples, reflecting
the value created from the new investments and their longer-term
prospects," Jefferies analysts said in a note.
Analyst at Panmure Gordon & Co, however, described the
strategy as relatively risky, given the step up in industry
supply.
Marston's expects capital expenditure to be about 140
million pounds in 2014, against 151 million pounds in 2013.
The company increased its final dividend by 5 percent to 4.1
pence per share.
Its shares, up about 30 percent since the start of the year,
rose 2.2 percent to 157.5 pence by 0826 GMT.